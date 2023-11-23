CM Naveen Approves Satighat Instream Storage Structure In Boudh, Rs 324 Cr Sanctioned

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved the Satigat Instream Storage Structure in the Salki River at Boudh district and sanctioned Rs.324 crores for the project.

It is worth noting that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Boudh district and received proposals from the public for various projects. The Chief Minister approved the project as per the proposal of the people.

This will benefit the people of Boudh district. It will be especially helpful in the areas of drinking water projects, fisheries, animal husbandry etc. along with the increase in groundwater level.