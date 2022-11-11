CM Naveen Approves Recruitment of 7,540 High School Teachers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has ordered to fill the vacant posts of teachers in various government high schools of the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has been requested to start the recruitment process for 7,540 high school teachers as soon as possible as per the instructions of the Chief Minister.

After these posts are filled, all the teaching posts in all 4,848 government high schools of the state can be filled.

The selection process will be started to fill the posts of TGT (Arts), TGT (PCM & CBZ), Sanskrit, Hindi, Urdu, Telugu and Physical Education.

However, in the two selection processes conducted in the year 2021-22, more than 13,000 teachers’ posts were filled and appointed in various government schools.

It is worth noting that while the process of reforming various programs of the state is continuing under the 5T initiatives of the state government, modern education system has been made for children with an emphasis on the school transformation program.

“From computers, internet to e-libraries, modern playing equipment and playgrounds and other facilities are being developed. The recruitment process is also being done through 5T. Vacancies in various departments are being filled at speed with complete transparency. As thousands of posts in various departments have been filled in the past few years, this recruitment process will continue,” the CMO stated.