CM Naveen Approves Construction of 7 New Multipurpose Cyclone Shelters In Puri

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the proposal for construction of seven new multipurpose cyclone shelters in Puri District. The new cyclone shelters will be set up in seven Gram Panchayats situated in Brahmagiri, Krushnaprasad, Kanas and Puri Sadar Blocks.

It is worth mentioning here that, during the visit of the 5T Chairman VK Pandian, proposals for the construction of cyclone shelters were received in various Gram Panchayats of Puri district. I

Given the public demands, the Chief Minister today approved the proposal for the construction of multipurpose cyclone shelters in Chapamanik, Rebana-Nuagaon and Bada Diandi Gram Panchayat of Brahmagiri Block, Nuapada and Badanala Gram Panchayats of Krushnaprasad Block, Bijipur Gram Panchayat of Kanas Block and Raigoroda in Puri Sadar Block.

A total of Rs 14 crore will be spent on the construction of these cyclone shelters. The Rural Development Department has been entrusted with the responsibility of constructing the proposed cyclone shelters.

It is pertinent to mention here that with the construction of these cyclone shelters, people of Budhisahi, Rebana-Nuagaon and Badadiandi of Brahmagiri Block, Janhikuda, Kholamuhana and Balinasi of Krushnaprasad block, Nandigoda of Kanas Block and Raigorda and Nuapada villages of Puri Sadar Block will get immense benefits.

As Puri is a cyclone-prone district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed the district administration to identify suitable sites for the construction of cyclone shelters in the seven Gram Panchayats and also in other places of the district.