CM Naveen Approves Additional Rs 14.5 Cr for Development of Vedavyas Temple In Rourkela

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved an additional Rs 14. 5 crore for developing the Vedavyas temple in Rourkela.

The amount will be used to create additional infrastructure and facilities for the visitors to this important Pitha.

It is worth mentioning here that, on the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, 5T Secretary VK Pandian visited the temple in January this year and had an interaction with the various stakeholders regarding the development of this place. He had assured them of all help to develop the temple and asked the district administration to prepare a detailed project report. Based on the report, again the amount has been sanctioned.

Along with peripheral development, beatification, electrification and amenities will be created at the Vedavyas temple. All sections of the people have welcomed the decision to develop the place and they have thanked the Chief Minister and 5T Secretary for this. The historic Vedavyas Pitha will get a new look with the beautification and degradation.