CM Naveen Approves 25 Cr Master Plan For Shikhar Chandi Temple Development

Bhubaneswar: The Shikar Chandi Temple and its surrounding area will be developed as one of the main attractions of Bhubaneswar city. The facelift will be done in an area of 53.64 acres at a cost of Rs.25 crore.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved this master plan today. It is worth noting that in the last few days, 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian visited the Shikhar Chandi temple and ordered the preparation of its master plan. He suggested that the development plan should be environmentally friendly.

In a meeting held today evening, BDA Vice Chairman Balbant Singh made a presentation regarding the master plan.

According to this plan, development and beautification work will be done on 53.64 acres of land in and around the temple. The BDA will take over the management of the area in addition to carrying out these upgrades.

According to the master plan, the total area is divided into 4 zones. In Zone 1, parking, public sports and other activities will be improved. Zone II will have viewpoints and trekking routes. In Zone-3 and 4, infrastructure, community centre, main building, shops and other facilities will be provided for recreational activities.

Secretary to the Chief Minister (5T) V.K. Pandian coordinated the meeting.

Bhubaneswar North MLA Sushant Rout, Shikharchandi Anchalika Seve Sangh President Kshitish Tripathi and temple servitors participated in the keynote discussion and said that the development of Shikharchandi temple was a long-standing expectation of the local people and expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for fulfilling the demand.

Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra, Development Commissioner P.K. Jena, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries of various departments were present in the meeting.