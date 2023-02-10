CM Naveen Appreciates Role Of OAS Officers In Implementation of Good Governance, 5T Initiative

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today addressed the concluding session of the General Body Meeting of the OAS Association and extended warm greetings to all.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said, “The Odisha Administrative Service is the nucleus of the state administration. From blocks and tehsils to the highest level of office, they are present everywhere making significant contribution to the execution of policy initiatives of the state government. While shouldering the responsibility of citizen-centric services effectively at the grassroots level, the OAS officers have played a pivotal role in efficient implementation of Good Governance & the 5T Initiative of the state at the grassroots level.”

“Your involvement in some of our flagship programmes and initiatives like BSKY, 5T School Transformation, FIH Men’s World Cup, Make In Odisha conclave including the critical role during the pandemic is also appreciated,” he added.

He further went on to add that his government has been relentlessly pursuing transformational initiatives in the state to stand out as a leader in all paradigms of development in India.

“The twin initiatives of ‘5T’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ have helped transform the governance mechanism, and thrust attitudinal changes among the government officials towards the common citizens. Odisha desires and deserves to be the best in everything. The hosting of the World Cup Hockey, coming forward to help the nation during the pandemic and many other initiatives have signalled the arrival of a New Odisha; an Odisha that leads the way for making our Nation a better place in every parameter of human life and dignity,” said Naveen adding that “In such a context, the administration must be active, dynamic and energetic enough to accept changes, and work accordingly to achieve our dream of a prosperous Odisha.”

“I expect the officers of the Odisha Administrative Service will work dedicatedly in all our endeavours, and be the fulcrum of our initiatives. My best wishes to all of you on this very significant day of your association,” the Odisha Chief Minister concluded.