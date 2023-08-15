CM Naveen Appeals All To Work Together To Build A Prosperous, Transformed Odisha

Bhubaneswar: “Let us all work together to build a prosperous Odisha, a transformed Odisha”, appealed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday at the state-level 77th Independence Day celebrations here.

Addressing the people at Unit-III Exhibition Ground, CM Naveen said that Odisha has reached an era of transformation and application of 5T principles in all the areas of development like education, health, tourism and infrastructure has created a new hope.

In this speech, the Chief Minister said that the economy of the State is getting stronger. The number of poor people is reducing. Capital investments of Lakhs and Crores of rupees are now coming to Odisha. There are huge employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

Stating that financial inclusion is essential for empowerment, the CM said the State Government has decided to open banking outlets in 4373 unbanked Panchayats in the state so that the people of all panchayats of the state can get banking services. Senior citizens, our mothers and physically challenged brothers and sisters will benefit the most from this, he added.

More than 4 lakh people have been included in the Madhubabu Pension Scheme recently. New beneficiaries will get pensions from today, the CM said.

He said, “Every life is precious. Our Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana has been successfully serving in this direction. Ensuring good health services, BSKY has brought about a big transformation in the healthcare sector”.

“Mothers are the face of development. Mission Shakti has become the engine of Transformation for today. They have now reached the next level of development”, the CM further said.

“Farmers are our glory. The development of agriculture has always been our focus. Farmers’ crop insurance premium is now a responsibility taken up by the state government”, the CM stated.

He further said that the State Government will train one lakh youth every year under the NUA Odisha scheme to make the youth employable.

“Our goal is to develop modern digital infrastructure in every village with the protection of Jagannath culture. For this, we have launched the `Ama Odisha, Naveen Odisha” program of Rs 4,000 crore, he added.

“Let us all work together to build a prosperous Odisha, a transformed Odisha”, the CM appealed and concluded his speech.

