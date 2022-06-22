CM Naveen Appeals All Odisha Lawmakers To Extend Support For Presidential Candidate Draupadi Murmu

Bhubaneswar: A day after former Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu was selected as NDA’s candidate for the presidential election, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik urged every lawmaker of the state legislature to support her.

Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha – Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country’s highest office. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 22, 2022

Taking to Twitter, CM Naveen said, “Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha – Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country’s highest office.”

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who is on a 10-day foreign tour, met Pope Francis in The Holy See, Vatican, on Wednesday.

Former Governor of Jharkhand Draupadi Murmu has been selected as the NDA’s candidate for the upcoming presidential polls. BJP chief JP Nadda announced this by holding a press meet on Tuesday.

Murmu is quite popular among the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and also shares a cordial bond with everyone. During her term as Jharkhand’s governor, Murmu was liked by both the ruling party and the opposition.

Born in 1958, Draupadi Murmu did her undergraduate degree from Ramadevi women’s college in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and will be the first Odia woman to contest the presidential election.