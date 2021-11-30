CM Naveen Announces Social Security Net For Newspaper Hawkers

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday announced to provide social security benefits and special Covid-19 assistance to newspaper hawkers in the State.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced the social security scheme acknowledging the important role played by the newspaper hawkers in the dissemination of information, said a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

According to the scheme, newspaper hawkers registered with Odisha Unorganised Workers’ Social Security Board (OUWSSB) will be provided with social security.

Under the scheme in the event of the death of a newspaper hawker due to accident, an assistance of Rs 2 lakh will be provided to the next of kin of the deceased and in the case of natural death, an assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be provided

Similarly, hawkers who become completely disabled due to accident will be given Rs 1.5 lakh. In case of partial disability, the loss of both the organs (loss of both limbs) will be given Rs 80,000 and that of those who have lost one organ (loss of one limb) Rs 40,000.

In view of the financial distress faced by them due to Covid, the government has decided to provide special assistance of Rs 3000 in two phases to all registered newspaper hawkers.

The assistance will be released from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The State government has also decided to construct work-sheds for the hawkers at subdivision and district levels.

Moreover, the CM has directed the Information and Public Relations department to prepare a digital database of hawkers at the State and district levels and provide them with identity cards.