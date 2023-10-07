CM Naveen Announces Rs 1.5 Cr Cash Award For Odisha’s Hockey Star Amit Rohidas For Gold At Hangzhou Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash award of Rs. 1.5 crores for defender-dragflicker Amit Rohidas for his significant role in India’s historic Gold Medal triumph at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Amit Rohidas, acknowledging his outstanding performance and calling him an inspiration for youngsters not only across Odisha but also throughout India.

He said, “Amit Rohidas’ remarkable achievements exemplify the spirit of perseverance and excellence. He has become a symbol of hope and pride for aspiring athletes in our state and beyond. His success story resonates with every individual striving to achieve greatness, and we are immensely proud of his accomplishments.”

Amit Rohidas, a true son of the soil from the hockey-rich region of Sundargarh in Odisha, had proudly earned himself an Olympic Bronze Medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Amit Rohidas, a product of Odisha’s rich sporting culture, honed his exceptional skills at the Panposh Sports Hostel in Rourkela. With an impressive track record of over 150 caps, Amit emerged as an integral cog in India’s campaign in Hangzhou, serving as the first rusher and displaying remarkable strategic acumen. His pivotal goal in the semi-final against Korea, propelled the Indian team towards the final and the coveted gold medal.

As the entire country celebrates India’s gold medal victory in Hangzhou Asian Games hockey, official sponsor Odisha has extra reasons for elation. Chief minister Naveen Patnaik personally congratulated the team, over video call, and announced Rs 5 lakh reward each for the players and support staff.

After Kishore Jena’s historic feat in javelin throw where he won a silver medal, Amit Rohidas becomes the second Odia to finish on the podium at this edition of the Asian Games.

Standing firmly by hockey during its most crucial hour in 2018 period when Sahara had withdrawn its sponsorship, the Naveen Patnaik government in Odisha had entered into Rs 140 crore agreement with Hockey India to support both the men’s and women’s teams for a five-year, which has been extended by another 10 years till 2033. It coincided with Odisha hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup that year, followed by a second time in 2023.