CM Naveen Announces Livelihood Assistance For BSKY Beneficiaries

Bhubaneswar: An amount of Rs 960 crore has been announced by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday for distribution of Livelihood Assistance of Rs 1,000 to eligible Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) beneficiaries.

Addressing the State through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said, “You are aware that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the whole world since last year. Fortunately, we have been able to tackle the pandemic in Odisha with your help.”

“Our efforts to save people’s lives have been very successful but have had a profound effect on the economic and social well-being of all of us, and our poor people have suffered greatly,” he added.

“You know the welfare of the poor is the most important program of my government The impact of Covid has not gone away yet, so I am announcing a Rs 1,000 grant to the poor to help their families. Rs 96 lakh families in the State will benefit from it. All BSKY beneficiaries in the State will get this assistance The state government will spend Rs 960 crore from its own funds for this,” said the Chief Minister.