CM Naveen Announces 5kg Rice Free To SFSS Beneficiaries For One Year

Bhubaneswar: In a major decision, the Odisha government today said that it will provide 5kg rice for free to the beneficiaries under SFSS (State Food Security Scheme).

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced that the beneficiaries will get benefit for a year. It will begin from January 23 to Dec 23.

The cost to the State exchequer is estimated to be Rs 185 crore.

“As per the direction of CM, the state government has now decided to provide 5-kg entitlement of rice under SFSS to the beneficiaries free of cost for a period of 12 months starting January 2023. The total expenditure of Rs. 185 crore will be met from State exchequer,” a statement issued by the CMO read.

The State Government has been distributing 5 kgs of rice per person per month to the left-out eligible beneficiaries covered under the State scheme called ‘State Food Security Scheme at Re. 1 per kg since October 2018. Now, it will be free of cost, the release stated..

These beneficiaries have also been provided with additional rice and pulses during the last 28 months of prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation in the State. Besides, Rs. 1000 cash incentive was given to each family under National Food Security Act and State Food Security Scheme (SFSS) twice.