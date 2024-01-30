CM Naveen Advises Farmers to Adopt Technology for Agriculture

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday advised the farmers to adopt technology for farming to increase the yield and achieve success in the field of agriculture.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the state-level ‘Pani Panchayat Pakshya 2024′ at the Convention Centre in the Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister asked the farmers to conserve and reuse water while going for crop diversification.

The CM said that Pani Panchayat has given farmers the right over water and at the same time also vested the responsibility of its wise use upon them.

Through Pani Panchayat in addition to using water efficiently their willpower and ability to work together has increased, he added.

The farmers of the state can grow good crops today due to the proper and efficient use of Pani Panchayat.

The Chief Minister informed that to date about 40,000 Pani Panchayats have been formed in the state.

“Now this is no longer a program, it has become a movement,” the Chief Minister said and added that Mega Lift has been included in it, and arrangements have also been made so that women can participate in this program in large numbers. He praised that women are doing very well in Pani Panchayat.

The Chief Minister also said that our farmers are our strength. If they are strengthened, Odisha will be strengthened, he added.

He said that the development of farmers is the most important for him and the efforts of the state government are underway to provide sufficient water to the farmers’ land.

Highlighting the steps taken in the field of water resources, the Chief Minister further said that under the 5T initiative, technology is being used in irrigation projects in the state and the work is being completed on time. He said that the state government is spending Rs 600 crore for the development of the command area.

Speaking on the occasion, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu said that due to the vision and sincerity of the Chief Minister, there has been a transformation in all areas today. There has been vast improvement in the fields of agriculture and irrigation. He said that through Pani Panchayats, farmers can make proper use of water and produce good crops.

Narrating their experiences, Mamata Das, President of Jagatsinghpur Maa Batmangala Pani Panchayat, and Madan Mohan Biswal, Secretary of Ganjam Kabi Samrat Upendra Bhanja Pani Panchayat, said that because of Pani Panchayat, they can make proper use of water. Even during low rainfall, we are getting good crops, they added.

During the event, the Chief Minister launched a prototype of Pani Panchayat and unveiled a coffee table book titled “Secha Sahabhagita 2.0”. On this occasion, the Chief Minister awarded and felicitated the best farmers, best Pani Panchayats, students who achieved success in various competitions, best projects and best administrators.

It is worth noting that the 50 best Pani Panchayats of the state were awarded Rs 50,000 each, the 30 best farmers from 30 districts were awarded Rs 10,000 each and students who won the first, second and third positions in various competitions were awarded Rs 10,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 5,000 respectively.

The Chief Minister felicitated Maa Batamangala Pani Panchayat of Jagatsinghpur as the best Pani Panchayat, Purnima Haldar of Malkangari as the best farmer, Manaswi Das of Kendrapada as the best student, Pottery Irrigation Project as the best project and Assistant Executive Engineer of Chikiti Minor Irrigation Project Sunita Jena as the best officer.

Development Commissioner and Additional Chief Secretary of, the Water Resources Department Anu Garg gave the welcome address and informed that Pani Panchayats have created 13,000 km of Field Channel in the state. Due to this, water can be efficiently managed to irrigate 13,00,000 hectares of agricultural land.