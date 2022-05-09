CM Naveen Addresses Newly Appointed Doctors & Paramedics In Labour & ESI Department

Bhubaneswar: Healthcare is a top priority of my government and we are consistently making efforts to provide affordable quality health services to the people, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said today.

Inaugurating the Orientation Programme for the newly recruited doctors and paramedics for Employees State Insurance (ESI) Hospitals and Dispensaries, Naveen said, “It is a huge step in strengthening our healthcare delivery system particularly for all the 8 lakh Insured Persons.”

As many as 55 new doctors and 59 paramedics joined the state ESI Hospitals in the state today.

Joining the programme on virtual platform, the CM said that the State Government is fully committed to making desirable policy provisions in order to attract and retain human resources for healthcare in the tribal districts through financial and non-financial incentives to doctors working in the KBK and remote areas.

He expressed hope that the ESI Hospitals and Dispensaries would function as a major public healthcare provider catering to the special needs of the Insured Persons working in different regions of the State.

Speaking that 5T and ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiatives are directed to transform governance and empower people, the Chief Minister informed that as per the feedback received, over 92 percent patients are satisfied on the healthcare services at public health facilities.

“Doctors belong to one of the noblest professions, and people treat doctors as saviour of their lives.

I expect all the newly appointed doctors live up to the expectations of the people and devote themselves towards making Odisha a leading State in providing quality healthcare to all the people.”

Minister for Labour & ESI Sushant Singh said that the Chief Minister has been making all efforts to improve the health infra in the state. He informed the CM has given approval for opening of 4 more ESI hospitals and 12 dispensaries.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said that with increasing industrialisation, new workforces are being created and they will be benefited by the ESI health insurance system. He also highlighted the Government initiatives for quality healthcare across the state.

Principal Secretary Chitra Arumugam gave the welcome address and Director ESI offered the vote of thanks.