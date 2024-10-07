Odisha Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, urged the Central government to station 12 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for two years to thwart infiltration and decisively eliminate Naxalite presence in the state.

During a meeting in Delhi addressing left-wing extremism, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Majhi also advocated for the continued deployment of Central Forces in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).

CM Majhi stated that the state has formed three battalions of ex-servicemen within the Odisha Special Striking Force (OSSF) to combat the Naxalite threat, and is promptly filling other police vacancies.

He emphasized the immediate need for effective territorial control to block infiltration from Chhattisgarh and to bolster intelligence-driven operations until the new recruits are operational. Hence, he demanded for the stationing of central forces in the region.

Additionally, CM Majhi requested the allocation of a dedicated helicopter for the state, highlighting that continuous helicopter service is vital for the mobility of security personnel, upkeep of advanced posts, and emergency responses in the LWE zone.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to eradicate the Naxalite issue by March 2026, a goal that has been universally recognized and commended. He assured that the Odisha government will persist in its collaborative efforts with central agencies and neighboring states to resolve this issue within the next two years.

The Odisha CM expressed his belief that, guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision and Home Minister Amit Shah’s leadership, India will overcome this challenge ahead of schedule. Majhi remarked on the prolonged impact of this issue on Odisha but noted that through joint actions and cooperation between central and state security forces, LWE activities have been considerably contained.

The security forces have successfully liberated many areas from the CPI (Maoist) influence, now limited to scattered pockets across ten districts of the state, he informed.

“The objective is also to break down their extensive support network and curb the induction of local cadres,” said the Chief Minister. He noted that the Odisha government is striving to bring more regions into the socio-economic and political fold, ensuring significant advancements across all sectors.

The Odisha Chief Minister emphasised the strategic importance of the Kandhamal-Boudh-Kalahandi axis, noting that despite continuous and forceful operations, the Naxals have maintained a strong presence in some locales.

He stated that all relevant organisations, including state forces, CAPF, the Intelligence Bureau, the State Intelligence Unit, and the Special Task Force (STF), are collaborating closely to eradicate the Maoist presence in this area.

Additionally, CM Majhi revealed that the state has proposed 127 critical road projects in LWE-impacted zones for prompt action. These road projects, will considerably augment, connectivity in these areas, and will also facilitate effective operations, by Security Forces against the Naxals, he said.

The Chief Minister also announced “Gramodaya,” a new initiative that amalgamates over 40 programs to reach every village in the state’s LWE-affected areas, aiming to provide essential infrastructure and services to uplift the socio-economic status of the inhabitants.

