Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister, Mohan Charan Majhi, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Mumbai starting October 18. During his stay, Majhi aims to engage with investors and seek investment opportunities for the state.

On his recent trip to Keonjhar, his hometown, the Chief Minister informed the press of his upcoming Mumbai visit, where he plans to meet industry leaders to discuss investment prospects in Odisha. He intends to invite investors to Odisha and will participate in a roadshow organized by the Industries Department in Mumbai, showcasing Odisha’s potential for swift industrial growth.

Majhi is also scheduled to conduct discussions regarding the establishment of a steel plant in Keonjhar. Earlier in October, the Chief Minister visited New Delhi to promote investment in Odisha, engaging in talks with Ambassadors, High Commissioners, commercial commissioners, and international business figures.

Additionally, Majhi hosted a roadshow in New Delhi, encouraging participation in the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make In Odisha Conclave 2025’, Odisha’s premier industrial event, which is set to take place in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29.

