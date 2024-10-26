Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to conduct an aerial survey today to evaluate the destruction caused by Cyclone Dana. The survey, beginning at 11:35 am and expected to last approximately two hours, will be carried out by helicopter.

Sources indicate that following the aerial survey, Majhi will engage in discussions with departmental officials at Lok Seva Bhawan later today. He had previously examined the post-cyclone conditions during a meeting with officials at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office.

The Chief Minister conducted a review meeting at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office yesterday to deliberate on the aftermath of Cyclone Dana. He declared that residents in the impacted regions could remain in shelters for an additional seven days due to the flooding and residential damage. The destruction of homes in these areas necessitates extended shelter for the affected populace.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the cyclone has damaged approximately 1.75 lakh acres of crops. A thorough evaluation will precede the disbursement of compensation.

In the meantime, District Collectors have received instructions to report the extent of the damage within seven days. Officials from the Revenue Department will appraise the residential damages, while the Agriculture, Cooperation, and Statistics departments will appraise the additional losses.

