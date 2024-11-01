Bolangir: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is scheduled to attend the ‘Bolangir Din’ festival today.

This is the first visit to Bolangir district after Shri Majhi became the Chief Minister of Odisha. So, it is expected that he will come with some new packages to the district. Shri Majhi will lay the foundation stone for the Upper Lanth irrigation project at Patnagarh under the Belpada block and Patnagarh Bypass. Similarly, he will attend the ‘Bolangir Din’ festival at Kosal Kala Mandal field in the evening. It is expected that he may announce some projects here as well.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mukesh Mahaling, MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Member of Rajya Sabha Niranjan Bisi, Bolangir MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, Titlagarh MLA Nabin Jain, Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bagh will join the Chief Minister at the festival.

That is why extensive preparations are being made by the district administration of Bolangir. The Kosal Mandal field has been brightened up for the festival. On the other hand, the people of Belpada and Patnagarh areas are excited because their long-standing demands are being fulfilled.