CM Mohan Majhi Presents Biju Patnaik Sports Awards To Odisha’s Sporting Icons & Coaches

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of National Sports Day, the Odisha Government honored distinguished sportspersons and coaches with the prestigious Biju Patnaik Sports Awards in recognition of their outstanding contributions to sports at both the national and state levels.

The award ceremony, held at Lokseva Bhavan, was graced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi as the chief guest. He presented the awards and certificates to the recipients, who were recognized for their excellence in various sports disciplines.

Rudra Prasad Mallick was conferred with the Biju Patnaik Sahasikata Puraskar, receiving a citation and a cash award of ₹2 lakhs from Chief Minister Majhi.

Weightlifter Suchismita Bhoi was recognized as the Best Upcoming Athlete, receiving a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs. Hockey star Lazarus Barla was honored for his lifetime contributions to sports and games, and he was awarded a trophy along with a cash prize of ₹4 lakhs.

Javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena received the Outstanding Sportsperson Award, along with a trophy and a cash award of ₹3 lakhs. Hockey coach Bijaya Kumar Lakra was honored with the Excellence in Coaching Award, receiving ₹2 lakhs.

Cricketer Mohammed Zafar Iqbal was recognized as the Outstanding Differently-Abled Sportsperson, with a cash prize of ₹2 lakhs. Sukesh Ranjan Behera received the Excellence in Sports Journalism award, while Rupaniwta Panda was awarded the Outstanding Technical Officer Award, both receiving ₹2 lakhs each.

NALCO was acknowledged with the Outstanding Sponsor Award during the ceremony.

The event was also attended by Minister of Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Sports Secretary Bhaskar Sarma, and Sports Director Siddharth Das.

Several officials from the Sports department, senior members of various sports associations, and other dignitaries were also present to celebrate National Sports Day and honor the award-winning sportspersons and coaches.