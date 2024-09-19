Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday showcased his government’s 100-day report, asserting that the BJP’s 2024 election manifesto promises have been fulfilled within the stipulated timeframe.

After 24 years, the state has witnessed a change in government. The BJP has taken over the reins of power from the BJD. Marking 100 days since their governance began, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi’s administration has reported on the fulfilment of its promises.

The centenary celebrations of the BJP’s tenure were held at Puri Saradhabali, where Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi led the inauguration. He presented a 100-day report card to the public, with the State Cabinet, Union Minister, and all MLAs and MPs in attendance. Following the state-level event in Puri, special programs are scheduled across various districts and constituencies from the 20th to the 22nd.

The Chief Minister announced that the government was sworn in on June 12. The Srimandir’s four gates were opened on June 13. The Ratna Bhandar has been opened, and the inventory of its treasures has been completed. The state will see the empowerment of women. Initiatives to make the government more accessible to the public are underway. The Chief Minister also mentioned that special programs would be conducted in various districts and constituencies.

The previous administration was accused of politicizing Mahaprabhu Sri Jagannath. Governments need to act according to the interests and opinions of the populace. Unlike the former government, which only arrested clerks on corruption charges, the current administration is taking action against corrupt officials. To date, punitive measures have been enforced against 58 officials, including 17 class one and 7 class two officers. Two decades of governance contrary to public interest led to the previous government’s downfall. Our focus is on aligning with the opinions and interests of the people, as empty promises are not a viable solution. All our commitments will be fulfilled. In contrast to the previous government, which turned a deaf ear to the people’s issues, the BJP government is attentive to the concerns of the populace. The former administration disregarded complaints, acting solely on its own agenda. In Bhubaneswar, I am actively listening to the people’s issues and ensuring their resolution.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida, speaking at the event, stated that the government has fulfilled its promise by opening the doors of Srimandir. Furthermore, the temple’s Ratna Bhandar has been opened. The Subhadra Yojana for women has been initiated, with an allocation of 500 crore rupees for the development of Lord Jagannath’s foundation land, marking a first in history. Although the development was not completed within 100 days, the groundwork for future development has been established, added Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

She added, “There were claims by the previous government that Mission Shakti would cease once the BJP took office, yet it persists.” While it’s true that development wasn’t finalized within 100 days, the groundwork for progress has been established. The Cabinet of Ministers remains committed to serving the populace. Numerous plans are in place and will proceed. The trust of the people is essential.

Despite doubts expressed by many, the Prime Minister was present and distributed Subhadra funds to 25 lakh 11 thousand women. Those who missed the first instalment will also receive the amount. The Subhadra Yojana is set to encompass over 1 crore individuals. Modi’s promises are being realized sequentially. In addition, a 200 crore fund has been designated for Odia Asmita. Significant progress has been made within 100 days. Following Mohan Majhi’s declaration as Chief Minister, he began addressing public grievances, bringing the government closer to the people.

Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling announced that medical colleges will be established in every district headquarters of the state. He shared this information at an event, noting that preparations will begin soon. The announcement coincided with the Mohan government’s completion of 100 days in office. Currently, 11 medical colleges are operational within the state, with two additional institutions slated for construction in Talcher and Kandhamal. Dr. Mahaling also mentioned that since Narendra Modi’s assumption of the Prime Minister’s office in 2014, there has been an initiative to establish medical colleges in every district across India. In Odisha, this initiative has resulted in 11 functional medical colleges, a joint effort between the Central and State governments. The Minister assured that the pace of this development will be accelerated to ensure medical colleges are available in all districts.

The Vice-Chancellor of Odisha University of Health Sciences has addressed the issue of recruiting lecturers for medical colleges, stating that there are plans to hire retired doctors with experience to teach. A decision will be made following discussions with the departmental minister and other officials. The health department is overseeing all pertinent arrangements. There is also a focus on constructing medical colleges and hiring faculty members. The government is attentive and committed to ensuring that the state’s residents receive quality healthcare. Moreover, the minister has indicated that initiatives in this regard have already commenced.

Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain announced, “Within the next five years, we will construct four multi-modal logistics parks. This plan was outlined in the BJP government’s 100-day agenda.” Additionally, the Minister stated that 12 industrial projects received approval at a high-level meeting, with an investment of 39 thousand crores. Over the past 100 days, a capital investment of 45 thousand crores has been secured, which is expected to generate over 23 thousand job opportunities. The minister also mentioned plans to build hostels for workers and the construction of 11 MSME parks over the next five years. The budget includes provisions for FDI park construction. Currently, the state boasts 16 MSME parks.