Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 158 projects worth over Rs 987 crore during a district-level function to mark the completion of 100 days of his government at a programme in Keonjhar district on Sunday. CM Majhi today inaugurated 55 projects and laid the foundation for 98 projects. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said:

Our government continues to try to put smiles in people’s hearts and not on their faces. Before the election, we made some promises to the people in our Sankalp Patra and our Sankalp Patra is our scripture. Our government is a people’s government built with the support of the people. The fall of the 24-year-long BJD government was possible only due to the support of the people. It has been proved in the 2024 elections that people will not accept a government if it turns away from people, become anti-people, and ignore people’s problems.

He further said that all the members of the new Cabinet along with the Chief Minister are directly listening to the people’s grievances and making efforts to solve the problems. In view of this, the state’s first grievance cell camp was opened in Keonjhar on Saturday. He said that it will help in providing justice to the people.

Highlighting the development of Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said, “There is poverty in Keonjhar. Our government is undertaking visionary programmes to eradicate poverty and malnutrition. The government has taken up all the development programmes in Keonjhar district including transport, health, infrastructure, and railway development. A trauma care centre will be opened in the Dharinidhar Medical College this year. For the development of Keonjhar, various projects worth more than Rs 900 crore have been launched today.”

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this development trend will be successful with the sincere cooperation of the people of Keonjhar.

“Our government has prioritised the work of the Kanupur irrigation project, which has been lying incomplete for 40 years. The project will be operational by next June and the long-standing aspirations of residents and residents of Keonjhar district will be fulfilled,” he said.

“The Ladbil-Paradip eight-lane road project is going to be implemented. The Uttar Odisha Development Council has also been constituted. This will speed up the development process of the respective districts. Another sum of Rs 50 crore has been provided for the beautification of the Maa Tarini Temple. In the coming days, the government will spend Rs 2,000 crore for the complete beautification of the temple.”

“The Vande Bharat Express will halt at Keonjhar. The train will run from Keonjhar to New Delhi in the coming days. Today, the Central government is providing us with what we want. We are committed to building a golden Keonjhar by properly investing in the natural and human resources of Keonjhar district,” the Chief Minister added.

Mentioning that this development process has to be accelerated, the Chief Minister wished for the determination and cooperation of all the brothers and sisters of Keonjhar.

Highlighting the development of the state, the Chief Minister said that an hour after the swearing-in, the Cabinet was convened and the state government decided to open all four gates of Puri Jagannath Temple. On the next morning, the gates of the temple were opened to honour the sentiments of 4.5 crore Odias. The Ratna Bhandar was not opened in the last 52 years but we opened it within two months of assuming office. This was made possible by the blessings of Lord Jagannath, he said.

He added that a decision was taken to use the Odia language at the official level for re-establishing the Odia Asmita. A corpus of Rs 2,000 crore was allocated in the Budget for a corps for the Odia Asmita.

A corpus fund of Rs 500 crore has also been arranged for the improvement of the Jagannath Temple.