Odisha Government of successfully hosted two high-profile events in New Delhi today, showcasing the state’s vibrant industrial ecosystem and investment potential.

These events mark a significant milestone in the lead-up to the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 2025.

The day began with the Ambassadors’ Meet at ITC Maurya, attended by a distinguished audience of ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats.

Odisha Showcases Industrial Potential at New Delhi Event

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, chaired the event alongside senior officials, including the Minister for Industries and Skill Development.

After a successful ambassadors’ meet and other valuable meetings with the Hon’ble CM of Odisha, the evening session featured an engaging curtain raiser and an interactive session with the Hon’ble Chief Minister, held at the Taj Palace, Diplomatic Enclave, Chanakyapuri.

In his speech at the evening session, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi underscored Odisha’s transformation into a hub of industrial growth. He highlighted the focus on job creation, investor-friendly policies, and business security, inviting global partnerships at the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

The evening featured a notable speech from Jual Oram, Union Minister of Tribal Affairs. He assured complete support from the state govt in implementing projects in the state. He also urged industries to include tribal communities in growth strategies through employment, sustainable ventures, and education, ensuring inclusive development for the future of Odisha.

The evening commenced with context-setting remarks from Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha. He welcomed attendees to the Utkarsha Odisha Conclave 2025, highlighting Odisha’s journey as an emerging industrial hub under the leadership of Chief Minister Majhi.

Ahuja emphasized the state’s achievements in Ease of Doing Business reforms, which have streamlined business processes through advanced digital platforms and district-level investment facilitation agencies. He urged all to partner with Odisha for mutual growth and shared prosperity.

Following this, the Make in Odisha 2025 video showcased the state’s potential and vision for the future. Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries, presented an overview of the Odisha Industrial Ecosystem, detailing the progressive policies and skilled workforce that support sustainable growth, particularly for MSMEs.

The session included valuable experience-sharing by industry partners. Harish Ahuja, Chairman of Shahi Exports, along with Puneet Dalmia, Managing Director of Dalmia Bharat Group, and A.S. Sahney, Director of IOCL, shared their insights on the business environment in Odisha and the opportunities for collaboration.

The event wrapped up with a vote of thanks by Subhrakant Panda, Past-President of FICCI and Managing Director of IMFA, acknowledging the contributions of all participants in promoting Odisha as a preferred investment destination.