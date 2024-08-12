Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launches the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ by participating in the program at Lok Seva Bhavan on Monday.

Indians from every part of the nation have embraced this initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Today at Lok Seva Bhavan, the Chief Minister inscribed ‘Jai Hind’ on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan’ canvas and paid homage by waving the national flag.

The CM stated that the national flag is a symbol of immense respect and pride for us. The campaign’s primary goal is to enlighten every citizen on the significance of the national flag. Heeding the Prime Minister’s call, the CM urged all citizens to spearhead and participate in the movement.

Additionally, the event saw the presence of Deputy CM Pravati Parida, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Fisheries & Animal Resources Development Minister Gokulananda Mallick, along top administrative officials.