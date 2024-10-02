Bhubaneswar: On the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 10th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi honoured the sanitation workers of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

During a ceremony at Swaminathan Hall of OUAT, Majhi commended the sanitation workers for their relentless work in maintaining cleanliness and promoting public health. He expressed his appreciation for their essential role in society.

To celebrate their dedication and service to the environment, Majhi ceremonially showered the workers with flowers.

The Chief Minister referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Ma Ke Naam’ initiative, which targets the planting of 5 crore trees in Odisha, noting that 4 crore 40 lakh have already been planted.

Majhi underscored the transformative effect of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan on national cleanliness standards. He praised the efforts of the Bhubaneswar Metropolitan Corporation, highlighting their clean-up campaigns and waste management strategies.

The CM remarked that the progress towards total cleanliness through the Swachta Abhiyan is a nationwide movement, not limited to just Bhubaneswar or Odisha.

Majhi attributed Bhubaneswar’s distinguished status in national sanitation to the hard work of these workers.

In recognition of their service, the Chief Minister bestowed honours upon five sanitation workers, underscoring the duty of all citizens to uphold cleanliness. The honoured workers are Sukanti Singh, Janaki Behera, Abhimanyu Gochhayat, Rama Naik, and Sarat Naik.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan also addressed the gathering, highlighting the importance of acknowledging the contributions of sanitation workers and manual labourers.