CM Mohan Majhi flags off Kaushal Rath

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s aspirations to become a major player in the burgeoning industry received a significant boost with the official launch of the ‘Kaushal Rath’ initiative by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

As part of this ambitious initiative under the Skilled-in-Odisha mission. IG Drones, a leading drone technology and analytics company based in Odisha is set to train over 10,000 youth in advanced drone technology fundamentals through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC)-certified

courses.IG Drones has specially designed a state-of-the-art drone simulator which is India’s

first Indigenously developed Drone Simulator launched in the presence of Prime Minister Shri

Narendra Modi.

The Indian drone market is on a trajectory of rapid growth, projected to expand from USD 654

million in 2024 to USD 1,437 million by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of

17.0%. This surge is largely driven by increasing demand across diverse sectors such as

agriculture, defence, and e-commerce. Recognizing this potential, IG Drones, founded by two

Odia entrepreneurs Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash are committed to positioning

Odisha is a pivotal state in India's journey to becoming a global drone hub by 2030. The

company’s efforts are geared towards harnessing the state’s talent pool, offering them cutting–

edge skills in drone technology that are increasingly sought after in the job market.

The Kaushal Rath initiative is designed to extend advanced skill development opportunities to

students in Odisha, particularly those in remote and underserved areas. The program's mobile

training units are fully equipped with state-of-the-art drone technology, providing a

comprehensive curriculum that includes both theoretical knowledge and practical experience.

This holistic approach ensures that participants not only understand the fundamentals of drone

technology but are also proficient in its application.IG Drones is providing training on hands-on

experience on drones and their various applications in the industry making the students equipped

with the technology.