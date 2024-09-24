Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated two National Award-Winning teachers of Odisha, Dr Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar, at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister congratulated them on the occasion, saying it is a matter of pride to have the two talented teachers from Odisha who secured a spot in the 2024 national award.

The recipients from Odisha, Dwiti Chandra Sahu and Santosh Kumar Kar, were recognized for their outstanding contributions to education and for improving students’ learning experiences.

Sahu serves at the Government High School Billesu in Rayagada, while Kar teaches at Jaya Durga High School on Narla Road in Kalahandi district. President Droupadi Murmu honoured the teachers at a ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuing its efforts to introduce the best education system in the state. The budget also provides for the development of education infrastructure.

CM Majhi announced that one ‘Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School’ will be opened in every Panchayat to strengthen the foundation of children at the primary level. “These schools will develop the child’s brainpower at the primary level before high school. In the coming days, it will bring about a massive change in our education sector,” CM Majhi said.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja said that it is the responsibility of teachers to make children a good citizen in the future. Santosh Kumar Kar and Dwiti Chandra Sahu are an inspiration to all those working in the field of education.

Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, Scheduled Tribes and Caste Development Department greeted the teachers and welcomed everyone and Ananya Das, Project Director, OSEPA, gave the vote of thanks.