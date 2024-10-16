Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday extended his wishes to LoP Naveen Patnaik on his birthday.

On his ‘X’, Majhi wrote, “I extend my birthday wishes to the former Chief Minister of Odisha and the Leader of the Opposition, Shri Naveen Patnaik, hoping for his continued good health and well-being.”

ଓଡ଼ିଶାର ପୂର୍ବତନ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ତଥା ବିରୋଧୀ ଦଳର ନେତା ଶ୍ରୀ @Naveen_Odisha ଙ୍କୁ ଜନ୍ମ ଦିନରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ନିରାମୟ ଜୀବନ କାମନା କରୁଛି । — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) October 16, 2024

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...