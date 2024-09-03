Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has praised the newly introduced ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill’ in the state assembly, which aims to strengthen protections for women and children by revising and introducing new provisions related to rape and sexual offences1. The bill, officially titled the ‘Aparajita Woman and Child Bill (West Bengal Criminal Laws and Amendment) Bill 2024,’ includes provisions for the death penalty for those convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim’s death or leave her in a vegetative state.

During her speech, CM Banerjee urged Governor Ananda Bose to sign the bill immediately to make it law2. She also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of creating unrest in Bengal and called for his resignation3. Banerjee emphasized the need for stricter laws to ensure women’s security and addressed the demands of protesting junior doctors.

The bill was introduced in response to the recent rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, which has sparked widespread protests1. The BJP has expressed support for the bill but noted that existing laws also contain stringent provisions to combat crimes against women and children.