Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday sent a 12-year-old physically disabled boy to the hospital for treatment during the grievance hearing.

Shri Majhi met the boy who had come to the CM’s Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar with a complaint. After understanding his health at the Grievance Cell, the Chief Minister sent him to the medical for treatment. The minor has been admitted to the Capital Hospital by ambulance.

Alok Badhir, a 12-year-old boy from Saintala in Bolangir district came to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell today. He could not walk properly. His parents have visited many medical centres for the treatment of their son, but he could not recover from the disease. And the parents do not have enough money to cure their son. Money has become an obstacle in the son’s treatment.

The father came to the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell with his son for treatment. However, as soon as he reached the grievance cell, the Chief Minister’s eyes fell on Alok. He went directly to Alok and inquired about his health problems. He immediately ordered to take the boy to the Capital Hospital in an ambulance. After the Chief Minister’s orders, Alok was admitted to the Capital Hospital.

Today, the Chief Minister heard the complaints of hundreds of people in the grievance cell. Along with the Chief Minister, other ministers and departmental officers were present.