Singapore: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Sunday urged Singapore-based Orind Singapore Pte Ltd to set up its unit in Odisha.

Majhi along with a high-level delegation since Saturday to attend a roadshow-cum-investors’ meet, held discussions with a number of business leaders ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025.

The Chief Minister met Ravin Jhunjhunwala, chairman of Orind Singapore Pte Ltd who is looking to invest in the bio-fertilizers sector. He urged Jhunjhunwala to set up the facility in Odisha and assured all necessary support from the government of Odisha.

Majhi also met Vivek Agarwal, promoter of Visa Group Ltd in Singapore. During the meeting, he urged Agarwal to expand capacity, increase value-added products and create more employment in the state in the steel and ferro-chrome sectors.

The Odisha government delegation also met Wong Kim Yin, Group President and CEO of Sembcorp Industries Limited. The delegations discussed Sembcorp’s upcoming green ammonia project in Odisha as well as other Sembcorp’s renewable energy projects in India.

Shri Majhi invited Yin and the Sembcorp officials to the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave to be held in Bhubaneswar on January 28 and 29, 2025.

The Chief Minister also met Edward Morton, founder of CT Metrix, B C Tan, Chairman of UBCT along with Sushant Patnaik, founder & CEO, iHub Inc and discussed the developments in semiconductors, medical equipment manufacturing and smart city solutions.