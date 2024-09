Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hear various public grievances on Monday, September 23, informed GA & PG Dept.

Registration commenced today via the Janasunani portal or the Janasunani mobile app. Up to 1000 registered applicants will have the opportunity to meet with the Chief Minister starting at 11 am on the 23rd to present their grievances. The session will take place at Government Housing No. VIIMR-4, Unit 5, in Bhubaneswar.