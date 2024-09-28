Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to commence a two-day visit to Jharkhand starting on September 30.

On September 30, CM Majhi will visit Jagannathpur in the West Singhbhum district to attend a pre-election rally. The following day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Kolhan in Chaibasa to participate in the Parivartan Yatra. A significant number of Odia people reside in West Singhbhum and Kolhan in Chaibasa, where the Chief Minister will campaign for the election.

It should be noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also the Co-Incharge of Jharkhand BJP, met with the Odisha CM last Friday. Although the election dates in Jharkhand have not yet been declared, the BJP has already commenced its campaign preparations.