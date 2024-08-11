CM Majhi Speak to Bengal CM Mamata on Resolving Potato Supply to Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi spoke to his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee over the telephone today and requested to resolve the issue of potato supply to Odisha.

The Chief Minister said, “After the discussion with you in Delhi, the supply of potatoes to Odisha was normalised. But after a few days, the supply of potatoes to Odisha has been disrupted.”

Chief Minister Majhi requested his West Bengal counterpart to intervene and take steps to solve the problem.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has promised to take appropriate steps in this direction.