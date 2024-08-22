CM Majhi Orders Major Infra Upgrade of Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today discussed with officials regarding infrastructure development of Dharanidhar University in Keonjhar district.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, Chief Minister Majhi directed the concerned officials to fulfil all the requirements to make the university self-sufficient within the next two years.

In February 2023, Dharinidar College has been upgraded as a University. Currently, 38 colleges in the district are affiliated with this university. But the university sans all the basic facilities, opportunities and infrastructure.

The Chief Minister suggested investing the required funds for the furniture of the newly constructed South Block of the University and the renovation of the North Block from the District Mineral Fund (DMF) and the Odisha Mineral Bearing Area Development Corporation (OMBADC) fund.

The Chief Minister has ordered to preserve the old building and prepare a comprehensive master plan for all these works.

Also, the Chief Minister advised the District Collector to evict illegal land encroachment and ensure rehabilitation of the affected parties. CM Majhi directed IDCo to develop the South Block with world-class infrastructure.

As the hostels are very in deplorable condition, the Chief Minister suggested the construction of a new six-storey hostel building for the students.

The Chief Minister directed to fill the posts of controller of examination, registrar and controller of finance for the university as soon as possible. He also asked the District Collector to allocate more land for the university for expansion in future.

Additional Chief Secretary to CM, Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Administrative Secretary Arvind Agarwal, Dharanidhar University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Pratap Kumar Mohanty and Keonjhar District Collector Vishal Singh attended the meeting.