Bhubaneswar: After returning from Keonjhar on Sunday, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhavan and ordered a judicial probe into the alleged custodial violence at the Bharatpur police station incident.

Hon’ble Judge Justice Chittaranjan Das will conduct the inquiry. The Commission has been requested to submit its report within 60 days.

It is worth noting that the Chief Minister has laid maximum emphasis on the rule of law. Along with this, the state government also respects the Indian Army. The state government is fully concerned about the dignity, safety and rights of women. The concerned police officers have been suspended and a case has also been registered against them. Action has also been taken against the youths involved in the incident. The state government is committed to taking strict action against all persons or officials who are deviating from the law.

Deputy Chief Ministers, Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo, & Pravati Parida, Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management Suresh Pujari and Minister for Law Prithviraj Harichandan along with Advocate General Pitambar Acharya, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Satyabrat Sahu, Director General of Police YB Khurania were present.

Earlier, on the instructions of Chief Minister Majhi, the Army officer and his female friends held discussions with Deputy CMs and Ministers today at the State Guest House. The woman’s father and other senior serving army officers were also present.

All aspects of the incident were discussed in the meeting. Later, the Deputy Chief Minister and other ministers promised that strict action would be taken against all the police officers and other persons involved in the incident.