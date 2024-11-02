Bolangir: During his 2-Day Bolangir visit, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 890 crores in Belpada, Patnagarh and Bolangir.

A total of 83 projects such as water irrigation, health infrastructure, piped water supply projects, bridge construction projects, and road construction projects have been inaugurated.

The Chief Minister first laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the 1330-meter airstrip runway at the cost of Rs 65 crore at Tusura Airstrip. After upgrading, the airstrip will be categorized as 2-B and will enable direct flights between Bolangir and Bhubaneswar and will further accelerate the development of the district.

After this, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the improvement of the Upper Lanth Irrigation Project of Belpada Block at a project cost of over 300 crore rupees. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that our government is taking steps to create more and more irrigation facilities in the blocks of Odisha where the irrigation rate is low. The Upper Lanth project is a special part of this initiative.

The trend of development of Bolangir started from today. After the implementation of this project, more than 15 thousand acres of land will be irrigated in both Kharif and Rabi seasons and it will benefit more than 38 thousand farmers of 25 villages of Belpada block. According to the Cabinet decision, the farmers will now get the minimum price of paddy at Rs 31000.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this project is a strong step to solve the water problem in Belpada block and Bolangir district and it will be completed within the stipulated time frame. Our government will not make the mistake of diverting the money for the Lower Suktel project. The Upper Lanth Irrigation Project will revolutionize irrigation in Belpada. The 2,495-meter-long dam on Lanth River will also have provision for generating 210 kilowatts of electricity through hydroelectric power units. There will be no shortage of funds for this project.

Addressing the people of the district, the Chief Minister said that Bolangir district is the heart of Western Odisha. Our government is committed to eradicating the injustice and development inequality of the last 75 years.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Patnagarh Sub-divisional Hospital & Dialysis Center and a Dialysis Center at Titlagarh to improve the health care infrastructure in the district. He also laid the foundation stone for the much-awaited bypass road in Patnagarh. The bypass road to be built at a project cost of Rs 118 crore will have a 4-lane main road, two bridges over Subaranrekha and Mayawati canal, and 28 new box cell culverts will be built. This bypass road will solve the traffic problem of Patnagarh.

Highlighting the Khurda-Bolangir railway project, the Chief Minister said that the project is progressing at a fast pace after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge. More than 152 km of both roads have been completed. Soon the 73 km railway line from Sonepur to Puruna Katak will be completed and the much-awaited Khurda-Bolangir railway will run. This is a testament to Modiji’s love for Odisha.

Today, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the new circuit house at Balangir at a cost of Rs 8.78 crore.

In the program, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that both the Chief Minister and my department are involved in this Upper Lanth project, so the project work will be completed soon. All these projects have been launched after our government came to power and our government will also inaugurate them, he said.

Notable attendees included Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Lok Sabha MP Sangita Singh Deo, Rajya Sabha MP Niranjan Bishi, Kantabanji MLA Laxman Bagh, and Balangir Collector Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar