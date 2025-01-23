Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday inaugurated the 3-day Parakram Divas program at the Satyabrata Stadium in Cuttack on the occasion of the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The birthplace museum in Odia Bazaar has been decorated with many things like Netaji’s statue, horse, various galleries, and gardens. Images of various arts like sand art, painting, and sculpture can be seen in the Janakinath Bhawan complex. Various artists and sculptors from the Central Lalit Kala Academy have also reached the birthplace museum.

This morning, at the Netaji Birthplace Museum in Odia Bazaar, state Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, two Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Smt. Parvati Parida, Culture Minister Suryavanshi Suraj, Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahatab, Barabati-Cuttack MLA Sophia Firdosh and Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Sethi along with various officials paid tribute to Netaji by garlanding the statue.

Netaji’s biography, photo gallery and the things he used, along with various beautiful memorials of Netaji are located here. The program will continue till the 25th of January. The main attraction of the program is the sand sculpture of Netaji, which is 15 feet long and 30 feet wide. After Kolkata and Delhi, this year’s Parakram Divas is being celebrated in Cuttack. The Union government is celebrating Netaji Jayanti as Parakram Divas from 2021.

Netaji’s contribution to the freedom struggle was invaluable. He left his administrative job to serve Mother India and joined the freedom struggle. Gradually, Netaji succeeded in uniting the youth of the country against the British rule. His resignation inspired crores of young Indians. Many youth take Netaji as a role model. On his call, crores of youth came forward to fight against the white government. His contribution to the freedom struggle is written in golden letters in the pages of history.

Along with Netaji’s painting exhibition, sand art and hoarding of Netaji have been installed at Satyabrat Stadium. Students, youth and Netaji lovers from different parts of Cuttack have come out in procession and reached the Odia Bazaar Museum.