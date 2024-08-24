CM Majhi Highlights OUAT’s Role in Odisha’s Agricultural Self-Reliance

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has played a significant role in advancing agriculture in the state, having developed 484 new varieties. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, while attending the 63rd Foundation Day program of OUAT on Saturday, stated that OUAT’s contributions have been pivotal in making Odisha a surplus state in rice production.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new 1008 seated auditorium constructed in the university. Chief Minister Majhi said that it is not enough to be self-sufficient in paddy.

“We need to increase production of oilseeds, vegetables, fish, eggs, fruits and flowers and become self-reliant. The previous government did many missions for potatoes, onions, jackfruit etc. But all failed. So we have to be self-reliant. The role of Odisha Agricultural and Technical University is significant in this,” Majhi pointed out.

He called upon the scientists of OUAT to develop new knowledge skills and advised them to produce high-yielding seeds.

Referring to the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the country is progressing towards becoming a developed nation. He said that the Prime Minister has always honoured the farmers as breadwinners and has planned many schemes for them. “Under the inspiration of Prime Minister Modi, the Odisha government has made many schemes for the betterment of the farmers. In Odisha, we are implementing CM Kisan along with PM Kisan. All the farmers of the state will be covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana,” the Chief Minister said.

Describing the current year’s agriculture budget as an epoch-making budget, Majhi said that this year’s agriculture budget has been increased by 36 per cent to Rs 33,919 crore, which includes the ‘Samruddha Krushak Yojana’.

“The minimum support price of paddy has been fixed at Rs 3100 per quintal through the ‘Samruddha Krushak Niti’. In our state, our farmers suffer because of the high cost of paddy production. That’s why the new government has brought ‘Samruddha Krushak Yojana’ and farmers will get Rs 800 more per quintal. The previous government announced that it would give a bonus of Rs 100, but the farmers were disappointed. The money will be remitted to farmers’ bank accounts through DBT within 48 hours of selling the paddy,” Majhi said.

At the same time, the infrastructure of mandis is being improved to facilitate the sale of agricultural produce, he added.

Elaborating on various schemes for the agriculture sector, he said that recently, his government has decided to set up Krushi Samruddhi Kendra in every block by following farmer-friendly policies in the state.

He said a scheme called “Krushi Vidyanidhi” has been launched by the state government to provide scholarships up to Rs 2 lakh to the children of small and marginal farmers and agricultural labourers in the state.

He informed that through the “Vasudha Kendra” scheme, grain shelters, farmers’ rest areas and warehouses are being constructed in mandis in each block. Steps are being taken to establish connectivity between all mandis of Odisha through “E-NAM”, he added.

“The ‘Odisha Balabhadra Jaibik Chasa Mission’ has been launched by the government to promote organic farming and natural farming in the state. “Sri Anna” Yojana is being launched to make Odisha a major state in the country in the field of millet production. Special efforts have been made to increase the productivity of low-yielding crops through crop diversification. In this regard, it is a matter of joy for us that the first variety of Pillipesara crops has been developed in our country by OUAT. It is a leguminous fodder crop,” the CM informed.

He said that Prime Minister Modi dedicated it to the nation on the 11th of this month.

Stating that steps have been taken to set up at least one cold storage facility in all 58 subdivisions of the state, he said that the target is to open a cold storage facility in every block of the state in the next five years.

He said it is a matter of pleasure that OUAT is conducting teaching and research in agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, agriculture mechanization, agro-forestry, fisheries, community science, etc.

By this, various problems of farmers can be solved in one place and hoped that the agricultural science centres at the district level can effectively impart these technologies to the farmers, he said.

He opined that Scheduled castes and tribes, economically disadvantaged people living in our state are heavily involved in agriculture and allied activities and this is the perfect time to take special measures to increase their knowledge and skills.

Efforts are being made by OUAT for the economic development of these categories of people through the ‘Scheduled Tribes Sub-Plan and Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan Scheme’ and efforts must be made to make this work more widespread, he said.

He stated that agricultural scientists should continue research to solve the problems of farmers in the state. “Efforts should be made to find out how the results of the research can directly benefit the farmers. I hope that the chancellor of the university will take timely steps in this direction,” he added.

The Chief Minister expressed his happiness upon knowing that the Secretary, the Department of Agricultural Research and Education, Government of India and the Principal Secretary, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Odisha are extending their cooperation in taking forward the work of the University.

The Chief Minister requested the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Bhagirath Choudhury to ensure that the benefits of all the schemes of the Central government are properly implemented in Odisha and help to make it a leading state in the field of agriculture.

Congratulating the students of OUAT, CM Majhi asked them to be self-reliant rather than just depend on jobs.

“Now is the era of Start-up. The government is giving subsidies up to Rs 1 crore under the Chief Minister’s Krushi Udyog Yojana,” the CM said and advised them to use their knowledge and skills to come up with innovative projects.

He said that the experience of swimming against the current and reaching the shore is completely different. He requested the Chancellor to take these talented students on an exposure visit to various agri-ventures in Odisha and outside Odisha.

He said if OUAT does not have a budget provision, it should send a proposal to the Government.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo said that the time has come to develop agriculture through the application of science. He opined that efforts should be made to develop organic farming in the state. He said that agricultural products produced through traditional farming methods should be exported.

Ekamra MLA Babu Singh inspired the students to dedicate themselves to the development of the nation.

The Secretary of the Department of Agricultural Research and Education of the Government of India and the Director General of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research Dr. Himanshu Pathak said that OUAT is one of the best agricultural education and research institutes in the country. Now is the time to focus on natural agriculture and focus on market-friendly agriculture.

Principal Secretary of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment Dr Arabinda Kumar Padhee, Chancellor of OUAT Prof. Prabhat Kumar Raul, Chairman of the Directorate of Extension Education of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Dr Prasanjit Mishra, Registrar of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology Dr Lopamudra Mohanty spoke on the occasion.

The Chief Minister felicitated the accomplished scientists, faculty and students of the university in the program.