Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi highlighted the BJP government’s unwavering stance against corruption, detailing significant actions taken since assuming office.

“After BJP came to power in Odisha, the Vigilance Department swung into action,” said CM Majhi while inaugurating the Vigilance Awareness Week at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

The Chief Minister highlighted the arrests of numerous officials on charges of disproportionate assets, bribery, and embezzlement of government funds. Those arrested include six chief engineers, a joint commissioner of the Excise Department, an assistant commissioner of CT&GST, a chief accounts officer of OSRTC, a deputy director of the Fisheries Department, a chief civil supplies officer, two tehsildars, two BDOs, one forest range officer, a jail superintendent, a doctor, and seven police officers.

CM Majhi’s remarks reflect the administration’s commitment to eradicating corruption and ensuring accountability within the government. “We are dedicated to maintaining integrity in public service and restoring public trust,” he emphasized.

“Corruption is the major obstacle in development. Narendra Modi raised his voice against corruption before 2014 election. And after assuming office of the Prime Minister, his fight against corruption is on. No matter how much powerful a corrupted official is, s/he has two places- jail or fleeing to another nation,” CM Majhi said.

“The introduction of DBT has benefitted beneficiaries of various welfare schemes eliminating the role of middleman,” the CM added.