Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the ‘Kumar Utsav’ programme at Alarpur near Pipili last evening. The programme was organised by ‘Hara Durga Youth Club’.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Hara Durga Youth Club to preserve the art, culture and tradition of the region through the Kumar Utsav.

The Chief Minister visited the handicraft exhibition of Pallishri Mela organized there and felicitated the individuals who have achieved remarkable achievements in various fields.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Delang Pipili area is a place rich in heritage. The world-famous Chandua originated here. The heroic ‘Naga dance’ here is very impressive. Dayanachori fairs of Odisha’s famous Harirajpur, Balanga and Odisha’s largest village Ghordia have been held here for a long time. Therefore, steps will be taken for the development of the artisans and craftsmen of such a heritage-rich place.”

The Chief Minister said that “Nation, state, society and economy are transformed by collective efforts. You are aware and knowledgeable. Let us all work together to establish Odisha as a leading state.”

