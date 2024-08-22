CM Majhi Expresses Grief Over Deaths in Ganjam Road Mishap, Announces Rs 2L Ex-Gratia

Ganjam: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the death of the people in the bus accident in Ganjam and announced an ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the next kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured persons.

CM Majhi has ordered to provide free medical treatment to the injured and wished them a speedy recovery.

ଗଞ୍ଜାମ ଜିଲ୍ଲା ସମରଝୋଳ ଛକ ନିକଟରେ ସଡ଼କ ଦୁର୍ଘଟଣାରେ ୫ଜଣଙ୍କ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟଣାରେ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ଶ୍ରୀ ମୋହନ ଚରଣ ମାଝୀ ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖପ୍ରକାଶ କରିବା ସହିତ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ପରିବାର ବର୍ଗଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତି ସମବେଦନା ପ୍ରକାଶ କରିଛନ୍ତି। ପ୍ରତ୍ୟେକ ମୃତ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ନିକଟତମ ଆତ୍ମୀୟଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ୨ ଲକ୍ଷ ଟଙ୍କା ଲେଖାଏ ଏବଂ ଗୁରୁତର ଆହତମାନଙ୍କୁ ୧ଲକ୍ଷ… — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 22, 2024

“I am deeply saddened to hear the news of the death of 5 people in a road accident near Samarjhola Street in Ganjam. I pray to Lord Sri Jagannath for the repose of their immortal souls and express my condolences to the bereaved family.” CM Majhi posted in X.