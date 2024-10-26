Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his gratitude towards everyone involved in managing Cyclone ‘Dana,’ which resulted in achieving the government’s aim of ‘Zero Casualty’.

CM Majhi commended the combined efforts of government officials, voluntary organizations, and the citizens for accomplishing the ‘Zero Casualty’ mission.

“With the immense blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, the state was spared from the calamity. Everyone worked tirelessly to safeguard the populace and ensure they received the necessary services. My thanks go to the Council of Ministers, MPs, MLAs, administrative officers, and voluntary organizations for successfully fulfilling the Government’s ‘Zero Casualty’ mission,” stated Majhi.

“The government is yours (the public’s). Serving and assisting you is both our moral duty and responsibility,” the Odisha CM further stated.

The Chief Minister also praised the public for their cooperation, patience, and resilience throughout the cyclone. He has directed all departments to assess the damage and provide the required assistance.