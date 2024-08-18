CM Majhi, Dy CM Pravati Parida Condole Death of Union Minister Jual Oram’s Wife

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida have condoled the death of Union Minister Jual Oram’s wife Jhingia Oram.

The Chief Minister said, “Smt Oram was beloved by all as a pious, social worker and charitable woman. She had played a major role in the success of Jual Oram’s long political journey.”

The CM paid his last respects with floral tributes at Oram’s residence in Bhubaneswar. He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the immortal soul.

Deputy Chief Minister said, “The untimely demise of Smt. Jhingia Oram is an irreparable loss to her family. May Lord Jagannath give strength to her family to overcome this sad time.”

Notably, Jhingia Oram breathed her last late Saturday night after battling with dengue for a week at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar. Her mortal remains have been taken to her native village Kendudihi in Sundergarh district for last rites.