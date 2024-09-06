Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today spoke to the contestants of ‘Skilled in Odisha’ who are going to participate in the 47th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France.

Speaking to the contestants through video conferencing, the Chief Minister said , “Eeven if you come from an ordinary family, this is an opportunity to showcase your talent. The ‘Skilled in Odisha’ program is an inspiration, empowering our youth and putting them on the global map by opening doors to new opportunities. 60 contestants from India have been selected to participate. It is a matter of happiness for all of us that 15 people from Odisha have been selected.”

“You are representing India in the global competition. I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, all of you may surprise the world and bring medals.” Majhi said and added that their success will directly reflect the vision of a ‘developed Odisha’.

Sampad Chandra, Minister of Industries and Skill Development and Technical Education congratulated the contestants and said that out of the 60 contestants in India, one-fourth of them are from Odisha. “You guys are going from different trades. We hope by the grace of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath, you will perform well there,” he said. Among the 15 contestants from Odisha, the Chief Minister spoke to Varun Sahu, Rajendra Bindhani, Kamini Kumari Ram, Disha Darshini and Amaresh Sahu.

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Nikunja Bihari Dhal, Principal Secretary of SDTE Dept NBS Rajput and Director Rashmita Panda were present in the program.

The 47th WorldSkills Competition will take place from 10-15 September 2024.