Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today called on to make Odisha a beacon of industrial progress and innovation, embracing sustainable development values.

On the eve of Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the Chief Minister addressed the esteemed members of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and expressed gratitude for their partnership.

“Odisha stands tall as the rising star of the East, emerging as a key player in India’s industrial ecosystem. With a focus on robust infrastructure, ease of doing business, and job creation, we are committed to making Odisha a preferred destination for global and domestic investors. Let us come together to build a Samrudh Odisha and make it a beacon of progress and sustainable development.

I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his unwavering support and vision of Viksit Bharat. His focus on Odisha inspires us to achieve Viksit Odisha through Purvodaya. Together, let us Make It Utkarsh., the Odisha CM said.

During his speech, CM Majhi emphasised Odisha’s emergence as a key player in India’s industrial ecosystem and its commitment to becoming a preferred destination for global and domestic investors.

The Chief Minister outlined a vision to attract industrial investments, create jobs, and ensure sustainable economic growth. He laid focus on developing robust industrial infrastructure, championing ease of doing business, and advocating for large-scale job creation.

CM Majhi highlighted the government’s initiatives such as substantial budget allocations for infrastructure projects, streamlined regulatory processes, and a commitment to transparency and accountability. He also emphasizes the importance of generating quality employment opportunities and providing necessary skills and support to the people of Odisha.

CM Majhi invited investors to view Odisha as a strategic partner in their growth journey and assures support at every step.

He also extended gratitude to CII and the Hon’ble Prime Minister for their support and commitment to building a better future for Odisha and the nation.

Odisha will be the destination for both foreign and domestic investors: Chief Minister of Odisha

“Odisha has reformed its regulatory processes to streamline operations, which will be vital for economic growth. I am always open to conversations, and a specialized team is committed to offering an exceptional experience for investors, making it easier for them to invest in Odisha. Odisha will turn into a destination for all investors. Our mission is to create jobs and equip the workforce with the skills necessary for high-quality employment”, said Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, during a special interaction today with the Industry Leaders, organized by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII). CII is the sole National Industry Partner for Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and facilitating national Industry Leaders to participate in the conclave, scheduled for 28 and 29 January 2025, in Bhubaneshwar. Today in the interaction, CII also facilitated Diplomats from 15 countries, viz. Australia, UK, Japan, Italy, Egypt, Venezuela, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Malaysia, to name a few.

During the interaction, the Hon’ble Chief Minister further added that Odisha is the rising star of the east. He said, “As a Chief Minister, my objective is to create massive opportunities for youth. The vision of Samrudh Odisha 2036 is taken to make Odisha as an industrial hub. Our focus is to create world class infrastructure, and the companies can setup their presence in the state.”

Shri Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of CII, asserted that it is an honour and privilege in partnering Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025. He underscored that meetings were conducted, earlier in the day, on several sectors with large companies, startups and unicorns. CII has embarked on various initiatives, notably the enhancement of skilled labour through multi-specialty skill centres. Across the state, CII is planning to create model career centres, which will benefit the people of the State. Large companies will concentrate on training MSMEs and emerging entrepreneurs. This approach has already been successfully implemented in the southern and western regions of India. Additionally, CII will explore the establishment of logistical excellence centres and institutions focused on startups.

Shri Sampad Charan Swain, Hon’ble Industry Minister, Government of Odisha, outlined that the vision and leadership of Hon’ble Chief Minister has materialized Utkarsh Odisha Conclave and thanked CII for promoting Odisha as an investor friendly State. Through this conclave, Odisha will showcase its unique potential and help new partnerships and script a new chapter of industrial excellence. With the vision of Samrudh Odisha 2036 and Viksit Bharat 2047, Odisha is emerging as a leader in Green Hydrogen and Renewable Energy Equipment under Circular Economy. Utkarsh Odisha 2025 has been designed to create a transformative platform where ideas meet opportunities. Sectoral sessions cater to emerging industries and prosper meaningful collaboration and exhibition showcasing Odisha’s industrial capabilities.

Shri Sanjiv Puri, President of CII, and Chairman & Managing Director, ITC Limited, highlighted that Odisha has rapidly progressed in recent times, capturing the interest of investors. The State Government’s strategic actions are progressive, and the results are becoming increasingly apparent. The growing influx of investments confirms Odisha’s position as a favourable state for investors. The region’s geographical advantages, including extensive multi-modal connectivity and a wealth of natural and mineral resources, are considerable. Additionally, various labour-intensive industries, such as apparel, agro processing, and renewable energy, are emerging in the state, driven by supportive policies. As a result, ITC is investing in food processing, hospitality, and agriculture to broaden its operations in Odisha.