Bhubaneswar: In a recent Assembly session, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi firmly stated that there is no justification for establishing a bench of the Orissa High Court in any part of Odisha. This declaration came in response to a query from MLA Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo, who sought clarity on the possibility of setting up a circuit bench in Bolangir.

CM Majhi referenced a Supreme Court verdict, emphasizing that the existing High Court in Cuttack is sufficient to meet the judicial needs of the state.

This issue has been a point of contention for years, with various regions in Odisha, including Bolangir and Sambalpur, advocating for High Court benches to address local judicial demands. However, CM Majhi’s recent statement underscores the government’s position, aligning with the Supreme Court’s directive to maintain a single High Court bench in Cuttack.