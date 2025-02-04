Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday graced the 45th annual day celebrations of Surajmal Saha College in Puri district and announced Rs 1 crore of financial assistance for the development of its infrastructure.

On this occasion, Shri Majhi said, “Today’s education system and the education sector have undergone a major change. Now there are ample opportunities for employment and employment. To make the most of this, there is a need for appropriate skill development training along with education”.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made arrangements for internships with stipends in the current budget to employ one crore youth of the country in industry through established companies. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, a new education policy 2020 has been formulated in the country. Our goal is to make the youth qualified through a comprehensive education.

He further said that our government has a plan to bring about a major change in the education sector of Odisha. To strengthen the foundation of primary education in the state, one Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School will be established in every panchayat. National Education Policy 2020 and Godabarish Mishra Model Primary School will further strengthen our education system.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed classrooms and administrative building of the college and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the Science and Commerce Department building. On this occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated the students of the college who won medals in the South Asian Combat Championship held in Kathmandu, Nepal and excelled in the All India Coastal Trekking and Mountain Course.

Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, Satyabadi MLA Om Prakash Mishra, Pipili MLA Ashrit Patnaik and former Puri MLA Jayanta Kumar Sarangi gave motivational speeches to the students and asked them to prioritize their education in the future.

College Chairman Brahmananda Sahoo delivered the welcome speech and read out the annual report at the event and Professor Nalini Patnaik proposed the vote of thanks.