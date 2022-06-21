CM Kejriwal
CM Kejriwal Performs Yoga With Hundreds At Thyagaraj Stadium 

By Pradeep Sahoo
New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022.  

He appealed to people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day.  

Kejriwal joined members of ‘Dilli Ki Yogashala’ along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session.

Residents of the city in groups of 20-25 if willing to practice Yoga are provided an instructor by the Delhi government under the ‘Dilli Ki Yogsahala’ programme. 

