CM Kejriwal Performs Yoga With Hundreds At Thyagaraj Stadium 

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal performed Yoga asanas along with hundreds of people at Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital on the occasion of International Day of Yoga 2022.

He appealed to people to resolve for practising Yoga and Pranayam every day.

अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस पर आइए हम सब मिलकर एक संकल्प लें। हर रोज़ योग और प्राणायाम करेंगे। दिल्ली सरकार ने आप सभी के लिए हर रोज़ निःशुल्क योग क्लासेज़ की व्यवस्था की है, स्वस्थ और निरोगी जीवन के लिए खुद भी योग करें और दूसरों को भी प्रोत्साहित करें। pic.twitter.com/PHLdDUGGmD — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2022

Kejriwal joined members of ‘Dilli Ki Yogashala’ along with his deputy Manish Sisodia at the stadium for the Yoga session.

आइए, हम भी दिल्ली की योगशाला का हिस्सा बनें अगर आप भी योग करना चाहते हैं तो अपनी कॉलोनी के 20-25 लोग इकठ्ठा होकर हमें 9013585858 पर फ़ोन कीजिए, दिल्ली सरकार आपको मुफ़्त में योग टीचर मुहैया कराएगी। दिल्ली की योगशाला आप सबके लिए है। #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/Y2TvDvJiv9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 21, 2022

Residents of the city in groups of 20-25 if willing to practice Yoga are provided an instructor by the Delhi government under the ‘Dilli Ki Yogsahala’ programme.