CM Arvind Kejriwal’s House Vandalism Case: 8 Arrested, AAP Moves Delhi HC For SIT Probe

New Delhi: Police here on Thursday arrested eight people for the vandalism incident at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s house.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj also moved the Delhi High Court seeking the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to undertake an independent criminal probe into the incident which took place on the official residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal on March 30.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, in his plea, accused BJP workers of carrying out the attack. It “appears to have been carried out with Delhi Police’s tacit complicity”, the plea said.

The process of filing the petition is currently underway.

It has been reported that the CCTV cameras around CM’s house were broken, and the security barrier around CM’s house was breached.