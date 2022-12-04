CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals Delhiites to cast vote for corruption-free government in MCD polls

New Delhi: As the voting for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections began on Sunday morning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people of the national capital to cast their votes to make a corruption-free government in the civic body.

“Today there is voting to make Delhi clean and beautiful, there is voting to make a corruption-free government in the Municipal Corporation. My appeal to all the Delhiites – do go to cast your vote today to form an honest and working government in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi,” Kejriwal tweeted.

The voting for 250 wards began at 8 am and will conclude at 5:30 pm.

Over 1.45 crore people are eligible to vote in civic polls in which 1,349 candidates are in the fray, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.